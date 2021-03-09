'93% homes have piped water, including 1,571 illegal colonies'

New Delhi: The Economic Survey presented on Monday by the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi showed that the government was now providing around 93 per cent of the city's households with "piped water supply".



The Delhi government ensured free lifeline water of up to 20 kilolitres to every household which benefitted around 6 lakh consumers. The government has provided regular water supply to the unserved and under-served areas and has covered 1,571 (87 per cent) unauthorised colonies. The report stated that the DJB has a total water treatment capacity of 916 MGD through 12 Water Treatment Plants while the Board has increased sewage treatment capacity of 597

MGD.

"Approximately 55 per cent of the total generated waste is processed through Waste to Energy and Waste to Compost plants," the Economic Survey report stated. The State government has also provided financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month for senior citizens between the ages 60 and 69 and Rs 2500 per month for senior citizens above 70 years, the Outcome Budget stated.

The same was also given to 1.06 lakh persons with special needs and 2.75 lakh women in distress during the same time period. Such schemes benefitted around 4.49 lakh senior citizens in the current fiscal year 2020-21 however during 2019-20, the same scheme had benefitted around 4.64 lakh senior citizens.

In addition, the Delhi government provided free dry rations to more than 60 lakh people, who did not have ration cards, during the lockdown in April and May last year. Besides, 71 lakh existing ration cardholders received free rations from April to November 2020.

The dry rations were distributed through approximately 550 designated centres across Delhi from April 7, 2020.

The government also enrolled 2,071 SC/ST/OBC/EWS students in different coaching institutes under the "Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Yojana" in 2019-20 with 22 students enrolling for Engineering Entrance exams, 56 for Medical Entrance exams, 57 for SSC and 85 students qualifying for other exams.

However, the Social Welfare Department has 21 per cent of its projects and schemes on the off-track list of the Outcome Budget. Meanwhile, the Women and Child Development Department has 30 per cent of its projects on the off-track list.