'91 per cent beneficiaries receiving take home ration now'

New Delhi: A survey conducted in May this year has found that 91 per cent of the beneficiaries have been receiving nutritional supplements under the 'Take Home Ration' (THR) scheme under which lactating mothers and children below six years of age are provided ration, a Delhi government statement said on Friday.

This is a remarkable improvement from May last year when only 23 per cent of the beneficiaries surveyed had received the ration, it said.

Conducted by the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights ( DCPCR ), the survey evaluated the distribution of THR through anganwadis under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

"According to the latest round of survey result, 91 per cent of the beneficiaries reported that they are receiving nutritional supplements," it said.