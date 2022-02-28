90% teens administered 1st dose: Data

New Delhi: Ninety per cent of adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the national Capital have been administered the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 since the launch of the drive on January 3, according to official data.

Until February 24, 54 per cent of them have even received the second dose of the vaccine, the data presented during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority earlier this week mentioned.

This means 9.13 lakh adolescents have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 5.44 lakh of them have received the second dose.

According to the data, vaccination in this age group has been the highest in Southwest district of Delhi with 1,22,717 adolescents having received the first dose, followed by Northwest (1,17,560) and West (93,251). The Southwest district again leads the tally in the administration of the second dose with 74,881 adolescents having received the jab, followed by Northwest (65,617) and Northeast (61,674), the data mentioned.