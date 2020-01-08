9-year-old girl sits on relay hunger strike in Jamia

New Delhi: Nine-year-old Eshaal Mustafa was the youngest child to sit on a hunger strike outside Jamia Millia Islamiya against the Delhi Police crackdown on Jamia students inside the library. She was a part of five persons who were on relay hunger strike. Eshaal Mustafa is a class fifth student of Jamia Millia Islamiya school and the daughter of one of the university's employees.



"I am sitting here to register by protest against the Delhi Police who thrashed students inside the Jamia library," she said talking to Millennium Post.

Ironically, Eshaal was the one who was seen outside Delhi police headquarters protesting alongside Delhi policemen holding a placard which read, "Now the high court should decide when should Delhi police lose its cool."

So what made the girl to stand against Delhi police? He father Mustafa says that the girl was adamant to sit on hunger strike.

"She protested alongside Delhi police demanding their rights outside the police Headquarters at ITO, now she is sitting against the cops for their action on Jamia students," Mustafa said. Dr Kafeel, who also addressed the gathering on January 7, said, "I don't support small children sitting on hunger strike, this is wrong. I have also seen a similar case in Shaheen bagh but this should not be encouraged,"

The Jamia students have been sitting on relay hunger strike demanding since January 1. This was the first time a minor girl just 9-year-old has joined the hunger strike. On being asked if she can go ahead without eating anything for a long day, the girl says " Yes, i can do that, no problem". The students along with Eshaal broke the hunger strike after the sunset.