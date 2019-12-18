9 held for violence in Seelampur, Section 144 imposed in N-E Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested nine people in connection to the violence that ensued in Seelampur following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Police have identified 20 more people who were involved in the violence. Earlier, three FIRs were filed in Seelampur, Jafrabad and Dayalpur police stations for rioting and damaging public property during the incident. Police sources said that investigation is being conducted from the angle to decipher whether political leaders were also involved in the violence.



Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar told Millennium Post that the situation was under control. "We are taking proper measures to make sure that the situation remains peaceful and no untoward incident take place," said Kumar. He added that eight protesters, 13 police and two Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were injured during the protest. When asked whether two political leaders were also involved in inciting violence in Seelampur area, Kumar said that he cannot comment on the fact but they are investigating the case from various angles.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been invoked in the North East district. "Section 144 has been invoked in the North East district. The police undertook a flag march. People are appealed to maintain peace and harmony and not to lend credence to rumours," tweeted DCP North East Delhi.

Police said that all the accused were in their earlier 20s. "Most of them are residents, we are probing their criminal background," said a police officer. The owner of a travel agency in Seelampur area had alleged that his shop was damaged by policemen. A senior officer said that they have received a complaint in this regard and further investigation is going on.

On Tuesday protests over the CAA reached Seelampur and Jafrabad areas of North-east Delhi, where thousands of protesters torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth. Law enforcement agencies, in order to minimise the effect of the demonstration, closed several Metro stations, barricaded key roads connecting the affected areas from central parts of the city by diverting traffic to the arterial stretches besides ensuring huge deployment of the police force.