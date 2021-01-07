890 cases resolved from Oct to Dec last year, says DCPCR

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday claimed that they have disposed off 890 cases from October to December 2020. In the earlier quarter from July to September last year, the commission disposed of 432 cases.



As per child rights body, they have been receiving complaints of violation of child rights, about, health and nutrition, child labour & trafficking, juvenile justice etc. "In the last quarter, out of a total of 890 cases, a substantial number of 533 complaints related to missing children where Commission is the monitoring authority, 195 complaints related to the education and 125 complaints related to health & nutrition of children were resolved," DCPCR said.

Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR, said they made concrete efforts towards enhancing the efficiency of grievance redressal mechanism at the commission said that it is not the existence of grievances with the government that separates a good democracy from a poor one but how the government chooses to respond to it. "Commission shall continue to promote the cause of the children, be their relentless advocate and amplify their voices. The progressive outlook of the Government of Delhi's political leadership and its officers without whom this would not have been done," he said.