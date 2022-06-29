874 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate declines to 5.1%

New Delhi: Delhi has logged 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate has declined to 5.18 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.



The national capital reported 628 new Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.06 per cent.

Tuesday's cases were detected out of 16,866 Covid tests conducted the previous day. Delhi's Covid case tally has climbed to 19,32,900 while the death toll due to the infection has gone up to 26,260. The health department had not issued a bulletin on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city saw six deaths due to Covid while the positivity rate was 7.8 per cent.

Of the 9,497 beds in the city hospitals, only 292 are occupied, down from 299 a day ago, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said. With a surge in the number of Covid cases in Delhi lately, hospitals have also been witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of the patients have co-morbid conditions, doctors say.

There are 4,482 active Covid cases in the Capital, down from 4,553 a day ago. A total of 3,354 patients are under home isolation, down from 3,636 a day ago. The city has 385 Covid containment zones, down from 389 on Monday.

With over 2 lakh doses, West Delhi district has administered the highest number of precaution doses against COVID-19 till Tuesday, official data showed.

Meanwhile, north district has inoculated the least

number of people with precaution doses.

According to data on the CoWIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network portal, a total of 15,89,518 precaution doses had been administered in the national Capital till Tuesday afternoon.

The data available on the portal showed that 2,13,345 precaution doses have been administered in the west district, followed by New Delhi at 2,03,980 and North West Delhi at 1,70,614. Most of the districts have administered more than a lakh precaution doses till now, barring North Delhi where only 70,263 jabs have been given till now.