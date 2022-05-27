85:15 admission row: St Stephen's urges DU to reconsider decision

New Delhi: St. Stephen's College on Thursday wrote to Delhi University urging it to "reconsider its decision" of treating admissions done through the 85:15 weightage formula as "null and void", a senior varsity official said. In the letter to the Delhi University administration, the college mentioned that in 1992, the Supreme Court had given permission to St. Stephen's for admitting students through interview process, he said.



The varsity official, however, said the Delhi University (DU) is firm on its decision.

The development comes days after the university warned the St. Stephen's College that it will declare "null and void" all admissions made by it in violation of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) guidelines after the college released a prospectus announcing that it will admit students for undergraduate courses while sticking to its stated 85:15 weightage formula.

The prospectus for the undergraduate courses 2022-23 stated, "St Stephen's College will adopt the CUET as the eligibility criteria with 85 per cent weightage for CUET and the college's interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15 per cent." The university asked the college to withdraw the prospectus containing an "incongruent policy immediately".