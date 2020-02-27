85-year-old woman burnt to death inside own house

New Delhi: Mohammed Saeed Salmani's four-storey house in Gamri Extension near Delhi's Khajuri Khas was set on fire by an armed mob of around 100 people, on February 25.

Although the rest of his family survived the fire, Salmani's mother, 85-year-old Akbari, died on the third floor.

The tailoring workshops on the first two floors, that gave the family financial stability, were also reportedly torched. Salmani claims the mob robbed him of Rs 8 lakh and family jewellery.

About 38 people have died in the communally-charged violence that erupted in northeast Delhi.

Gamri extension, where Salmani's house is, has reportedly received negligible attention from the police and the media so far.

Residents in the area said that a large mob later returned, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and anti-Muslim slogans, and began attacking people and homes with stones and petrol bombs. The residents say that the Masjid was also vandalised.

Akbari's body is at the GTB Hospital and her postmortem is reportedly underway.

Salmani plans to file a first information report (FIR) against the unknown assailants. Delhi is in communal tension since Sunday night and is now witnessing heavy patrolling in North East areas by paramilitary forces.