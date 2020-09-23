845 days advance booking of parcel freight by Delhi division

New Delhi: Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern & North Central Railways informed that to increase the share of freight traffic through Railways, Northern Railway through its Business Development Unit (BDU) team has been striving to increase freight business.



As a result of persistent efforts of Delhi division to increase the parcel revenue, division has achieved success in getting advance booking of 845 days in different trains. 10% advance freight i.e a total amount of Rs 44 lacs collected as advance freight. Total freight accruable during the period is Rs. 3.46 crore (including Rs 44 lacs advance freight collected).

Northern Railway will continue its efforts to increase freight business through outreach and enhanced engagement with companies in future also and more Parcel advance bookings are expected very soon.