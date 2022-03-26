8.2% of new vehicles regd in 2021-22 were electric, shows report

New Delhi: With the Delhi government pushing hard for a transition to electric vehicles, the 2021-22 Outcome Budget presented in the Delhi Assembly on Friday showed that 8.2 per cent of the new vehicles registered during the year were e-vehicles. Additionally, 6,123 vehicles have been provided subsidy from the State EV fund, the report said.



The Outcome Budget is a unique initiative by the Delhi government that outlines the impact of the schemes and projects it is implementing and measures it against certain predefined metrics. The report showed that out of 88 performance indicators of the Transport Department, 74 per cent were "on track" and 26 per cent were "off-track".

The report said that there were 377 public charging centres — 170 slow charging points and 207 moderate or fast charging points — established till December 2021.

"On track" indicators mean that the progress on the projects in these parameters has been above 70 per cent. However, where the progress is less than 70 per cent of the

proportionate target the project indicator will be considered "off track". Twelve schemes of the Transport Department were included in the "outcome budget 2021-22" consisting of 88 indicators.

There are 971 centres for issuing Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) across Delhi. As many as 11 automatic driving test tracks are operational in Delhi till December 2021, the report said.