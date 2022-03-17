82 legal consultants added to improve quality of probe

New Delhi: Over 80 legal consultants have been empanelled by the Delhi Police to improve the quality of investigation and help increase the conviction rate, officials said on Wednesday. Special Commissioner of Police (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh said 82 legal consultants will help the police in important criminal cases.



"82 legal consultants for police distts & other units such as @CellDelhi @CrimeBrDelhi @EOWDelhi have been empanelled by @DelhiPolice to provide legal assistance to IOs in important criminal cases in order to improve the quality of investigation & help increase the conviction rate," he tweeted.

According to the police, the important cases include sensational and heinous cases having ramification on law and

order. The Delhi Police was recently criticised for its probe related to northeast Delhi riots by a court. The city court acquitted a man of rioting and dacoity charges in July, noting that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove

its case.