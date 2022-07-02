813 cases, 3 deaths; positivity at 5.30%

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday reported 813 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.



This is the second consecutive day when the daily case count has been recorded in the range of 800-1,000.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,35,687 and the death toll increased to 26,264, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases on Friday came out of 15,339 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Of the 9,490 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 239 were occupied on Friday, down from 258 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stood at 3,703, down from 3,914 a day ago. As many as 2,672 patients are under home isolation, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 386, it added.