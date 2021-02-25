81-yr-old retd IFS officer shoots self in South Delhi home, dies

new delhi: "I don't want to live any longer," read an alleged note that was found at the Defence Colony home of 81-year-old Ranjeet Sethi, a 1963-batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer, who on Wednesday morning shot himself, succumbing to his wounds later in the



day.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 7:25 am which reported that a person had shot himself in a house at the Defence Colony. The caller stated that the person was alive and needed an ambulance. Police said immediately, SHO Defence colony with staff rushed to the

spot.

The inquiry revealed that Sethi had allegedly shot himself in his room. "He was immediately moved to Moolchand hospital for treatment," police said.

As per the official, further inquiries revealed that the deceased had got discharged on Tuesday from BL Kapoor hospital after being admitted there for some illness.

Sethi later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Moolchand Hospital.

Police added that a suicide note had been found. "In the note, it was alleged that he doesn't want to live longer. He was receiving medical treatment," an official said.

Further inquiries and investigation are in progress. When asked whether any foul play was involved in the case, an official said that the probe has not revealed any such suspicion as of the time

being.

Initial probe revealed that the pistol he used to shoot himself was licensed.