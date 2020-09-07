80% rise in home isolation cases in 16 days

New Delhi: There has been a rise of 80 per cent in the number of home isolation cases of COVID-19 in the national Capital in the last 16 days, and parallely the containment zones count too has spiralled up to 976 over the same period, according to official data. Amid steady rise in fresh and active coronavirus cases in the last several days, the number of people in home isolation here on Saturday reached the five-figure mark again after over a month's time.



The number of home isolation cases of COVID-19 on September 5 stood at 10,514. The corresponding figure a day before was 9,822, according to the Delhi health department.

On August 21, the home isolation cases count was 5,818, so from that date, the rise is of 80 per cent in 16 days. Parallely, the number of containment zones too have multiplied from 589 on August 21 to 976 on September 5, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in 72 days, taking the tally to over 1.91 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,567.

This is the first time since June 26 that the cases have crossed the 3,000-mark. Also, it is the fifth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported in a day.

Nearly 36,046 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours - 9,217 RT PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 26,829 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,567, it said. The number of active cases on Sunday rose to 20,909 from 19,870 on the previous day. The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,076 from 976 the previous day.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 14,171 beds in COVID hospitals, 9,079 are vacant. Also, 2,772 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned through the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said. According to the bulletin, 1,65,973 patients have recovered, discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 11,010. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 17,80,512.