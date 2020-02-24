80 residential and commercial colonies in Ggm operating without proper power infrastructure

Gurugram: One of the main causes of pollution in Gurugram is the usage of diesel generators in the city. In the official report prepared by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), there are 80 colonies in the city that is operating without adequate power infrastructure.



The state electricity board has pinned the blame on 51 developers for not being able to install transformers that can bear the extra load which in turn is resulting in power failures in the colonies. The impact of this infrastructure deficit is being faced by over 25,000 families.

Out of the 80 colonies, 47 are residential colonies and 33 are commercial colonies. The absence of adequate power infrastructure is resulting in long duration of power cuts in the colonies. These residential colonies include the sectors that are spread in the areas of Sectors 58-115, Sohna and Manesar. To ramp up their power infrastructure the state electricity board has sent various notices to the builders but the improvements have not been done.

The adverse impact which the inadequate power is causing in Gurugram can be gauged from the fact that in Sectors 58-115, the residents still have to depend on 261 diesel generators. The demand for power in these sectors is 826,446 KVA but only 414,700 KVA power is being supplied. The deficit is being filled up by the gensets. According to the senior officials, 16 builders have still not paid their dues from the external development charge (EDC). This has resulted in the power department not setting up the infrastructure for the power supply. In a matter which is being heard in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, it is estimated that builders in Gururgam own the state government a whopping sum of Rs 15,000 crore.

In the series of warnings that have been sent to the builders in the past, the government agencies continue to warn the builders of improving the power infrastructure. The government agencies have also asked to pay the external development charges so that the power infrastructure can be developed.