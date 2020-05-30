80-90% of cases recovering in home quarantine: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday stressed that people should not panic, there is no need to be scared as the cases are increasing across the country and there is rise in Delhi too.



Sisodia said that around 80 to 90 per cent of infected people have been recovering in home quarantine.

He said, "There is this fear that once somebody tests positive, they have to be admitted to a hospital... you should confine yourself to an isolated room and quarantine yourself. Other family members should maintain a safe distance and keep their homes sanitized. More than 50% people in Delhi have recovered. A huge portion of Corona affected people have been recovering through home isolation."

"1,106 cases of COVID 29 have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi. 7,846 people have recovered so far. 351 of them recovered yesterday (Thursday). And there have been 398 deaths so far in the national Capital due to COVID 19. The total number has mounted to 17,387," said the Health Minister.

"13 deaths have been reported due to Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. 69 old Corona related deaths have also been added in our health bulletin that occurred in a span of past 34 days. 52 cases were reported from Safdarjung hospital. The rest were from other hospitals. So the health bulletin will reflect 82 deaths, but out of these- 13 deaths have happened in the last 24 hours and the rest 69 deaths have happened in the course of the last 34 days. We got late reporting on these deaths.

So we have audited the data accordingly," added the Deputy CM.

Jain said, "We have more than 5000 beds for Coronavirus treatment in Delhi. 1,400 beds in private hospitals, and 3,700 in govt hospitals. The number of patients currently on the ventilator is 28. And we have more than 300 dedicated ventilators available currently in Delhi. Our aim is to double the number of beds in the coming days in comparison to the number of patients right now."