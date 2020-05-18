8 test +ve in Noida, tally at 255

Noida/Ghaziabad: Eight positive Covid-19 cases each, including a health professional from district government hospital in Noida, were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad district on Sunday.



As per senior administrative officer, three patients from sector 12 in Noida were tested positive which include two male patients aged 21 each and a 53-year-old female patient, a 45-year-old male surgeon from district hospital in Noida, two positive patients from sector 8 in Noida and a 27-year-old female from GIMS hostel have tested positive on Sunday.

"A total of 107 reports were received on Sunday. With eight positive case reported on Sunday, the total number of positive patients in the district are 255 out of which 191 patients have been discharged while 59 are still getting treated," the officer informed.

Meanwhile, 10 positive patients were discharged from hospital on Sunday after getting completely cured which include nine positive patients from Sharda hospital and one patient from Delhi.

In Ghaziabad, the total positive Covid-19 cases are 186 out of which 132 have been discharged from hospital after getting treated while 52 patients are still getting treatment. On Sunday, 17 positive patients were discharged from hospital in Ghaziabad.