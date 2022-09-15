8 railways job candidates held for cheating during exam in Noida

noida: Noida police have arrested eight candidates appearing in railway recruitment exams for allegedly cheating and using unfair means during an examination held in Noida. Cops said that the arrest has been made from Sector 58 police station area.



As per police, those arrested have been identified as Pravesh Bansal, Ravi Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Monu Singh, Rajat Singh, Parmindar and Praveen Kumar.

One of them hailed from Delhi, three from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and four from Sonipat in Haryana, informed police.

Cops said that the invigilators and staff on duty informed police that a few candidates have been found using electronic communication devices during the RRC Level 1 exam that was conducted at one of the centres in Noida's Sector 62 on Tuesday.

"During checking at exam center, the invigilator and flying squad found some candidates to be suspicious. Upon checking, they found electronic devices like SIM cards, Bluetooth devices and wireless earphones from their possession. Police was informed and eight candidates who were appearing the exam were handed over to police," a senior police officer said.

"During investigations it was found that these candidates were using the gadgets to cheat and clear the exams by unfair means. It is being checked how they were able to bring these electronic gadgets inside the examination centre breaching the multi-layered checking in the examination centre," the officer added.

The officer further said that an FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 58 police station under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) while relevant sections of the Public Examination Act and the Information Technology Act have also been invoked in the case.