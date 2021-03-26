8 mths after boy's suicide in Gurugram, teen, her friend charged with abetment

Gurugram: Nearly eight months after a 17-year-old boy in Gurugram killed himself following allegations of sexual assault made by a friend against him, the Gurugram Police have now filed charges of abetment of suicide against the teenage girl who initially made the allegation and a male friend of hers.



The suicide was reported in May last year as the boy jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building in DLF Phase 4.

While the boy's parents had initially refused to file a complaint, they had done so against the girl later and alleged that the accusations against their son were false and that he was constantly being bullied on social media on the back of these false allegations.

The boy's family for a long time continued to be active in demanding justice for their son. While the boy's family and the well-wishers of the family have been active on social media demanding justice for their son, the girl for all these months has maintained silence. She had first posted the allegations on Instagram, hours after which the suicide was reported.

A four-member team had been formed to investigate the case under the leadership of ACP (DLF), which also included the SHO of the Sector 53 police station and two personnel from the Cyber police station.

"The girl and a friend of hers have been charged under Sections 305 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Inspector Dinkar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 53 police station, adding that the chargesheet in the case had now been filed.

Even though this case was reported around the same time as the Bois Locker Room case was being unravelled in Delhi, the two cases were not linked, the probe found. Interestingly, in the Bois Locker Room case, the Delhi Police claimed the entire chain of events of girls' explicit photos being passed around for lewd discussions started when a girl sent a photo to elicit a reaction from one of her male friends.

The case also prompted a conversation around increasing cybercrime. One senior Gurugram cop said, "There is no doubt that as the nation is progressing digitally, criminals are taking to this route to carry out their nefarious acts."