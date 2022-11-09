8 held for thrashing bank staff in Noida

Noida: Eight persons have been arrested by Noida police for allegedly thrashing a bank employee at a housing society situated in sector 62. Cops said that the feud started when the victim had asked the group of youths to enter the housing society after making entry in the register. According to police, those arrested have been identified as Tarun Kumar, Mayank Gupta, Chirag, Ayush Chaudhary, Piyanshu Chaudhary, all five hailing from Meerut, Sharad Parmanand from Delhi, Nipun Ballabgarh, Haryana and Siddharth from Pandav Nagar in Ghaziabad.



The incident took place on the evening of November 5, at Shatabdi Rail Vihar society under sector 58 police station area. Nitin Kumar, a resident of society, reached the main gate in his car and saw some people forcing the security guards to enter into the society.

"All the eight persons worked at private companies and had come to meet a friend who lives in the society. They were forcefully trying to enter inside the society and when a resident objected, they thrashed him and fled away from the spot," said Vivek Trivedi, station house officer of sector 58 police station.

Police registered a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC against unidentified persons. "Based on the CCTV footage captured by the camera at main gate of the society, police identified the miscreants and arrested them from the sector 62 round about on Monday night. They were produced before court and sent to jail on Tuesday," added Trivedi. Police have also seized a red beacon car from the miscreants in which they fled after the incident.