8 held for assaulting head const

New Delhi: Eight people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a head constable in the Khayala area. Police said on Wednesday, a woman approached the Khyala police station and information that she was being harassed and assaulted by her neighbours. Following the complaint, head constable Ramchander along with sub-inspector Chhote Lal reached the spot.



The woman told the policeman that a couple one Rekha and one Mohan Jha had assaulted her. Police said a quarrel had erupted the previous night between the woman and the couple over the issue of filling a gas cylinder. This comes a day after a video went viral in which it was seen that an on-duty policeman was allegedly assaulted by a gym-owner in the Uttam Nagar area.

As per police, they have booked three people identified as Rinku Gupta, Ashwani and Kaku and the investigation is in progress. PSOs provided to the accused's brother Sanjay Gupta have been withdrawn.

Meanwhile, AAP said BJP leader Sanjay Gupta's brother Rinku Gupta fiercely thrashed a policeman in his own office and slammed the BJP over it.

The arrogance and hooliganism of the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have increased so much that a police officer was summoned and beaten in his own office, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.