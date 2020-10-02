8 from Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Cong booked in City over farm Bills protests

New Delhi: Eight people from Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Congress were booked for violating section 144 at Vigyan Bhawan area in New Delhi. They were protesting against Farmers bill, Hathras gangrape and misbehaviour with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Police said that, on Friday, they received input about the protest by Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Congress at Vigyan Bhawan against the Government because of Krishi Bill, Hathras Gang Rape and misbehaviour with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. "They assembled at Vigyan Bhawan and then moved towards the house of BJP President JP Nadda to protest in front of it. Immediately necessary arrangements with sufficient ladies staff were made at and around Vigyan Bhawan," police said.



Police said that at about 12.15 pm, about 12-15 members of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Congress in the leadership of Surendra Solanki started moving towards the house of JP Nadda from Vigyan Bhawan. "They were stopped and informed regarding the implementation of Section 144 Cr.P.C in the area and they were directed to disperse immediately. They were also directed to maintain social distance due to outbreak of Corona pandemic," the the the official said.



Police said that they did not disperse and started their protest and shouting slogans against the government. Hence they were removed from there and a case under sections 188 IPC, 3 Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and 51(b) Disaster Management Act, 2005 has been registered against eight people.

