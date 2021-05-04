8 FIRs filed as many falling prey to fraud Covid nos.

new delhi: The Delhi Police Monday said it has been receiving numerous complaints about Covid-19 patients falling prey to cyber criminals, and eight FIRs have been registered in this connection at CyPAD and different police stations.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava Monday directed his officers to immediately put in place a comprehensive strategy to curb the spurt in cyber offences.

The police said in statement that later a meeting of all district Cyber Crime Cells and Crime Branch was held, which was coordinated by the CyPAD or Cyber Prevention Awareness & Detection Center, the Delhi Police's nodal cyber crime unit.

Senior officers of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C) of MHA and the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) were also present as special invitees in the meeting, the statement said.

The NPCI and I4C have agreed to intensify cooperation in this regard and to get the bank accounts being used by cyber criminals frozen and their SIM cards highlighted to the Department of Telecom so that it becomes further difficult for them to continue with such criminal practices, it said.

According to the statement, each and every complaint about cyber fraud will be duly enquired into and appropriate action taken.