799 new cases, 3 deaths in a day

New Delhi/gurugram: Delhi reported 799 fresh coronavirus cases and three deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.94 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. A total of 16,187 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated. With the new cases, Delhi's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,95,053, while the death toll stands at 26,182, the data showed.



Delhi logged 1,422 Covid cases and nil death due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity stood at 5.34 per cent.

The city saw 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent and two deaths on Saturday.

It had on Friday logged 1,656 COVID-19 cases, highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Monday reported 291 new cases. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now 2.69 lakh. There were 378 recoveries that were reported on Monday. Total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 now is 2.66 lakh.

Number of active patients in Gurugram presently stands at 1,828. Of these, 1,819 are receiving treatment under home isolation. There was no death reported due to COVID-19 on Monday. Total number of fatalities in Gurugram presently stands at 1,007.