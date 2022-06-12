795 new cases and 0 deaths; positivity rate climbs to 4.11%

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded 795 new COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate increased to 4.11 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here. Delhi had reported 899 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths on May 13, while the positivity rate had stood at 3.34 per cent, according to official figures.

On both Thursday and Friday, daily cases were reported in excess of 600 and positivity rate had stood at over 3 per cent.

The positivity rate has gone past the 4 per cent-mark again after nearly a month's time.

On May 10, the city had recorded 1,118 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 4.38 per cent, as per official figures.

With the new cases reported on Saturday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 19,12,063 while the death toll stood at 26,218, the department said in its latest bulletin. A total of 19,326 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,247 from 2,008 on Friday, the bulletin said.