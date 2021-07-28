77 new cases, two deaths

New Delhi: The national capital reported 77 fresh cases of the coronavirus and two deaths due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,36,026. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,046. There are 570 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Delhi at present and 154 of them are under home isolation.

Delhi vaccinated 57,372 people against the novel coronavirus the previous day, of which 42,802 beneficiaries received their second doses, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued on Tuesday. The total number of vaccine doses administered stands at 97,41,588, comprising 73,11,091 first doses and 24,30,497 second doses, it noted. On Tuesday morning, Delhi had a balance stock of 6,44,230 coronavirus vaccine doses, out of which 4,39,870 were of Covishield and 2,04,360 of Covaxin, according to the data shared by the government. This after 4,00,000 Covishield doses were added to the stock on Monday. The doses will go out of stock in three days, the bulletin stated.