77 Delhi govt schools opening today as Covid-19 vax centres

New Delhi: The Delhi government in order to inoculate people between the age group of 18-44 against the Coronavirus has converted 77 of its government schools into vaccination centres across the city, according to a government official on Sunday.



The vaccination drive which begins on Monday across all the government school centres aims to vaccinate 100 people on a per day basis which may change seeing the response from the people.

However, the Capital has administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to 1,472 beneficiaries between the above mentioned age group at private health facilities.

"All the listed schools would be coordinating with the nearby hospital and getting assistance in terms of the vaccines and medical attention," a senior health official said.

"The government had encouraged medical practitioners to come forward and volunteer their services, such people will also be deployed at these government school centres," the senior official said while speaking to Millennium Post.

He also said that the volunteers have been undergoing training and are now ready for the drive.

"The first few days may have hiccups and we will make adjustments accordingly if some centres requires more assistance we will send more people," the official added.

Another senior health official said that the health team along with local district officials have formed teams who will ensure that the vaccination process takes place smoothly.

"We have formed teams along with local officials in each district so that the enlisted beneficiaries do not face any trouble while getting their jab," the official said.

"77 government schools in Delhi are being prepared for a vaccination drive scheduled to begin on Monday," the official added.

"Schools are being converted into vaccination centres in Delhi so that even if a lot of people show up to get their jabbed, the transmission of the disease is curtailed," said the official.

Meanwhile all the listed hospitals on the CoWIN website, who are administering COVID vaccines, will continue to do the same to the people above the age group of 45 years while the age group below it will get their jab at the nearby government school.

Some of the schools officially listed in the document include KV Air Force Tughlakabad Sangam Vihar, Shaheed Hemu Kalani GSBV Lajpat Nagar, Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, 2 Uttam Nagar, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyala, Basaidarapur, Sarvodaya Vidhyala, Mansarovar Garden, Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, West Patel Nagar, Ishani Govt Girls School, Saket, Sarvodaya Vidhyalaya Sector 3 Rohini and many more.

Meanwhile, the national Capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. This is the second consecutive day the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

The city has so far recorded 11,94,946 cases, of which over 10.85 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,966, the bulletin said.

A total of 71,997 tests, including 17,510 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in a day. The city currently has 92,290 active cases, it added.

A significant number of 24,444 patients recovered from the virus during the period.

A total of 50,742 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

According to it, 49,633 vaccine doses were administered in a day and included 28,775 who received the first dose and 20,858 who got the second dose.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 42,098 from 39,556 the previous day.