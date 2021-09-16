7,511 houses in city meant for slum-dwellers to be used under ARHCs scheme: Jain

New Delhi: Over 47,500 small housing units being built by the Delhi government for slum-dwellers have now been ordered by the Centre to be used under their Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme, city PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.



Out of these 47,511 houses, a large number of units have been built, and many others are under construction.

The Delhi PWD minister shared the details during a press conference here, and in response to a question said that new housing facilities will have to be built now for those residing in slums and JJ colonies.

According to a plan, the Delhi government was building these low-cost houses to relocate those living in slums.

"We had written to the Centre on this issue and a meeting was also held. But the Union Cabinet has taken a decision and the Centre has ordered that these 47,511 houses to be used now only under the affordable rental housing scheme," Jain told reporters.

The Delhi minister later also tweeted about the issue.

According to the website of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, ARHCs will provide ease of living to urban migrants and poor in industrial sector as well as in non-formal urban economy to get access to dignified affordable rental housing close to their workplace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in reverse migration of urban migrants and poor in the country.