75,000 volunteers played key role in helping AAP sweep Delhi polls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made a clean sweep in the Delhi Assembly polls and secured 62 out of 70 seats, could not have been possible without the help of a large number of volunteers. Around 75,000 AAP supporters volunteered to help in the pre-election campaign through the digital support team. Some of the volunteers made calls asking the 'aam aadmi' to vote for AAP while others got busy on ground work.



Additionally, 5,000 AAP volunteers distributed caps and pamphlets in the run-up to the Assembly elections. One lakh volunteers were assigned in booth management which included 12 volunteers per booth. In order to keep an eye on any possible malpractice with electronic voting machines before Delhi went to polls on February 8, additional volunteers were assigned too.

A source in the party said, "Apart from this, the AAP set up the 'war room' at every assembly constituency which was headed by a "war room specialist". In each war room, 20 volunteers were assigned."

A Central monitoring war room at Firoz Shah Road was set up which involved 70-80 volunteers who coordinated and managed all the booths and the volunteers. The assembly constituency war rooms were directly connected to the respective candidate's team and the central war room.

After securing a historic win of 62 out of 70 seats, the AAP is currently engrossed in making preparations at the historic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister for the third successive term which will be held on February 16 at 10 am. The Delhi government, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), which owns the Maidan, and Public Works Department (PWD) are working in tandem to make the venue ready for the occasion.