75 new cases in Noida, Gurugram records 423

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,170 on Friday, even as its recovery rate surged past 95 per cent for the first time, official data showed.



Active cases in the district came down to 1,047 from 1,121 the previous day, according to the data for a 24-hour period released by the UP Health Department.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 149 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 22,040, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll remained at 83 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95.12 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 22,665 from 22,990 on Thursday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,20,637 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,877 on Friday, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Friday reported 423 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 51,445. 1,052 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 46,753. However, four more deaths were reported on Friday, taking the death toll here to 310. There are 4,382 active patients, of which 4,078 are under home isolation.