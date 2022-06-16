72-year-old man arrested over protest outside Jama Masjid
New Delhi: A 72-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and holding a protest without permission at the Jama Masjid area here recently against the controversial remarks of now-removed BJP functionaries on Prophet Mohammad, police said on Wednesday.
The police had arrested two people — Mohd Nadeem Zaid (45), a resident of the Jama Masjid area, and Mohd Faheem Khan (37), a resident of the Turkman Gate area — on Saturday night in connection with the protest.
While Zaid is a vendor, Khan works as an electrician.
The accused has been identified as Anwaruddin, a resident of Matia Mahal in the Jama Masjid area, they said.
Anwaruddin has a motor shop in the area and has been earlier involved in 10 criminal cases, including three related to riots, a senior police officer said.
According to the police, preliminary investigation has found that people were mobilised through WhatsApp groups.
Protests had erupted outside the Jama Masjid on June 10 with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
The protesters, who had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carried placards and raised slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit, over their remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan had said, "On June 10, an FIR was registered at Jama Masjid police station against the protesters under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as a protest was held in the Jama Masjid area after Friday prayers without permission. Section 153A IPC has also been added (to the FIR) for promoting communal disharmony in the area."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K15 Jun 2022 9:42 PM GMT
India and Spain agree to add new depth & content to ties15 Jun 2022 9:42 PM GMT
Officials of India, ASEAN meet ahead of foreign ministerial dialogue15 Jun 2022 9:41 PM GMT
17 Oppn parties answer Mamata's call to field common Prez candidate15 Jun 2022 9:40 PM GMT
Cong slams cops for barging into HQ, Delhi Police deny charges15 Jun 2022 9:37 PM GMT