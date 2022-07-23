712 fresh cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 4.47%
New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded 712 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.47 per cent and one death, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally climbed to 19,47,025. The death toll rose to 26,298, the latest bulletin stated.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,327, up from 2,209 the previous day. As many as 1,508 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the Friday bulletin said.
The fresh cases were detected out of 15,943 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day.
COVID-19 cases have shown a rise in the past couple of days in the city.
Delhi on Friday recorded 649 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.06 per cent and one death.
The city on Wednesday logged 686 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.74 per cent. On Tuesday, it recorded 585 cases with a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent and two deaths.
Of the 9,488 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 111 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.
There are 183 containment zones in the city, it added.
