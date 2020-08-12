710 COVID-19 patients given free plasma to date, says health department

New Delhi: Data released by the Delhi government's health department on Tuesday showed that free convalescent plasma had been provided to 710 COVID-19 patients in the city to date and that 921 recovered patients had donated their plasma at the Capital's plasma banks.

Of the donors, 86 were healthcare workers, 28 were police officials, 32 were government officials, 50 were students, eight were media personnel and 209 were entrepreneurs. Around 14 of these recovered patients had donated plasma more than once.

Approximately, 388 units of convalescent plasma have been issued to patients below 60 years of age, and 322 units have been issued to patients above 60. The youngest patient to receive plasma was 18 while the oldest patient was 94 years. Around 522 males and 188 female patients have been administered plasma therapy, stated the data released by the Health Department.

The Chief Minister said that the plasma banks established at the ILBS and LNJP hospitals have provided free convalescent plasma to all hospitals in the city, including those run by the Central government, state government, private, and MCD hospitals. Convalescent plasma had been provided to patients of all blood groups, including type AB for which 90 units have been issued so far. Apart from this, "171 units of A blood group plasma, 180 units of O blood group plasma, and 269 units of B blood group plasma have also been issued for the recovery of Covid patients," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The first plasma bank in the country was started in ILBS by the Delhi government on July 2, with an objective to provide free of cost convalescent plasma to patients. Subsequently, another plasma bank was launched at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi. The government here has been one of the first administrations in the country to push for plasma therapy.