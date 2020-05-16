70 healthcare workers at Hindu Rao quarantined after patient tests +ve

New Delhi: At Hindu Rao Hospital, about 70 healthcare workers have been quarantined after they were exposed to a positive patient. Among the 70 healthcare workers, 15 are doctors.



According to sources, the patient was asymptomatic, but was reported positive later. According to a policy and guidelines by the hospital, a patient frequently visiting the hospital needs to get themselves tested.

Ten healthcare workers, including seven doctors, of the Hindu Rao Hospital have been tested positive as of now. The hospital is the largest civic facility in Delhi.

Earlier, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh had inspected the hospital. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation issued a statement saying the Mayor took stock of the situation in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Singh said all facilities were available for patients at the facility and all suspected cases were being tested on time.

Meanwhile, 16 workers from RML Hospital have been quarantined after four canteen workers serving resident doctors were tested positive at the hospital. According to officials, the mess has been closed and sanisation work has started. Around 30 healthcare personnel, including two faculty members, some resident doctors, nurses and paramedic staff at the hospital have been infected by the disease so far.

According to a source, one of the workers had some symptoms following which he along with three others were tested.

Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of the All India Radio here, was sanitised on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an employee who last attended office on April 27 tested positive for COVID-19.