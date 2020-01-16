7-yr-old girl raped by juvenile in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a 16-years-old boy, student of class 10th, for allegedly raping a seven years old girl living in his neighbourhood in Jarcha village of Greater Noida on Thursday.



Cops stated victim's condition to be stable while she had been sent to government hospital for medical examination.

According to police, the juvenile accused and victim lives in the same locality of Khurshidpur village in Jarcha area. "The alleged rape incident took place on Wednesday night and subsequently the juvenile was arrested on Thursday morning after an FIR was lodged by victim's parents," said police officials.

As per the complaint given by victim's parents, their daughter was playing outside the house when the boy took her to a nearby plot on the pretext of buying her some food items. The accused raped her at a secluded spot and fled away leaving her behind. However, the victim narrated her ordeal to parents after she reached home.

The family members then went to the accused's house but he was missing. However they reached a nearby police station and an FIR was lodged against the juvenile accused. "Based on complaint received, we have registered an FIR and apprehended the juvenile accused. The girl's condition is stated to be stable while she has been sent to district hospital for medical examination. The juvenile accused have been produced before the court and will be sent to correction home," said Satish Kumar, ACP, GB Nagar police.