7-year-old sexually assaulted & then strangled to death in Fbd

faridabad: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in a village in Palwal. Her body was then dumped in the nearby field from where it was recovered on Tuesday. Following the gruesome incident, the Palwal police has arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Anand.



Anand had come to know about the minor as he was at a brick kiln unit where the minor's parents were also working.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday when Anand lured the girl while her parents were not at home, took her to a nearby field and sexually assaulted her and then strangled her to death. Then he dumped the body in a pit, police added. When the girl's parents returned home and didn't find her, they lodged a missing complaint at the nearby police station following which the officials were able to recover the body of the girl.

The police officials in their investigation found that Anand was the only person in the girl's locality to have not reported for work during Monday when the crime took place.

After ascertaining the fact, Anand was detained and subjected to questioning following which he reportedly confessed to the crime. A case was registered against him under sections of rape and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Mundkati police station.

The girl's parents are daily wagers who belong from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

"We have made arrests in this case and the accused has also confessed to his crime. What has happened is unfortunate and we are also trying to provide our help and assistance to the girl's family. All formalities related to her post-mortem have been completed and her body has been handed over to her parents," said Pritam Singh, the investigating officer in this case.