7-year-old killed in road accident
New Delhi: A seven-year-old boy died after coming under the wheels of an XUV car in Bhalswa Dairy area of Outer North district on Saturday. The eyewitness claimed that the vehicle was driven rashly at a high speed.
The complainant in the case told police that the incident was reported at 10 am from block 4 in Mukundpur part-2.
"I was talking to my friends when I saw a black colour XUV was driven at high speed. Few kids were playing in the area when the car hit one of the children and he came under the wheels of the vehicle," the complainant said.
Later the complainant alerted nearby people about the incident. He along with his friends reached the spot. The boy was taken to the hospital in the car which was involved in the incident.
"The minor was seriously injured in the incident and later died," police said. The accused driver was identified as Jaipal, a resident of Mukundpur. Police have registered a case under sections 279 and 304 A of IPC.
Last year in December, a 2-year-old child died after he met with an accident in Madhuban Chowk of Rani Bagh area. Police said the kid was going on a scooty along with his parents when their vehicle was hit by a scooty in Madhuban Chowk area.
