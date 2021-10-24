7-year-old girl raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police seeking action

New Delhi: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the victim was going to a place near her residence where food was being distributed for free, police said.

It is suspected that the accused lured the minor and raped her, police said, adding that the girl is stable.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered and an investigation is underway, a senior police officer said. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area was analysed and the accused has been identified. Several teams are conducting raids to nab him, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Saturday seeking immediate action in the matter.

According to a statement released by DCW, the commission was informed that a seven-year-old girl was lured by a man who offered her a Rs 10 note and raped her.