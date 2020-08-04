7 held for robbing bungalow while holding kid at gunpoint

ghaziabad: With the arrest of seven persons, including three women, Ghaziabad police have worked out the sensational robbery incident at a house in Kavi Nagar area which took place on the intervening night of July 27 and 28.



Police said that the accused were arrested following an encounter with police from Lal Kuan area of Ghaziabad on late Sunday night in which one of the accused sustained bullet injury in leg while he was trying to flee.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Aalam, Razzak, Rubel Shekh, Sonia, Nazma, Mukta and Raees.

"All the arrested accused lives in various districts of Delhi-NCR while Razzak and Rubel are from Bangladesh but have migrated some ten years ago," said a senior police officer.

Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of Ghaziabad police said that the gang had planned the robbery around six months ago but as few of them got stuck in their home district due to lockdown, they had to delay the crime after the gang members came back on

July 10.

"Police received tip-off that the gang members are coming to Ghaziabad on late Sunday night to commit crime, a trap was laid and arrest was made. One of the accused sustained bullet injury in retaliatory firing from police," the SSP said.

"During interrogations, it came to light that accused Aalam was out on bail which was extended for two more months due to the pandemic. The female members of the gang used to conduct recce while male members of the gang used to commit robberies. Most of them had been to jail in different criminals cases. Four accused are at large and efforts are being made to nab them," the officer added.