7 FIRs, more on the way; scores injured, one dead

New Delhi: Amid reports that the farmer who lost his life during clashes with the police was first shot by the police, many eyewitnesses and farmers protesting against the laws claimed they had heard police firing their weapons and that many people had been shot.



However, while hospitals are filled with injured protesters and police personnel, some of the biggest hospitals in the city, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, LNJP hospital and many others said they did not receive any patients with bullet injuries.

While officials at these hospitals confirmed that scores had landed up at their doorstep with critical injuries, many more had been treated for minor injuries and discharged the same day.

Officials at the LNJP hospital said that most people admitted there following the violence had head and bone injuries and issues pertaining to uncontrolled bleeding.

In addition, RML Hospital confirmed to Millennium Post that they had so far treated at least 20 people injured in the clashes the Capital saw on Republic Day. However, a senior official said that most of them had peripheral injuries in the head, bones and limbs. Excessive bleeding was a common problem. Significantly, police estimates showed that thousands of protesters were injured during the clashes and that 86 police personnel and 1 civilian had been hurt.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered seven FIRs late at night in connection with the violence, but have refused to name any accused in them. Sources in the know said that more cases may be coming — especially with respect to the breach of the Red Fort.

"Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district," a police official said. In a statement, the city police said protesting farmers violated the pre-decided conditions agreed upon for their tractor parade.

"The farmers began the tractor rally before the scheduled time. They also resorted to violence and vandalism," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.

"We followed all conditions as promised and did our due diligence but the protest led to extensive damage to public property," he said.