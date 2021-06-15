7 Fbd cops booked for 24-yr-old man's death

Gurugram: Three days after Junaid, a resident of Nuh who died mysteriously after being released from the confinement of Faridabad Police, seven Faridabad cops have been booked for murder. They have been accused of killing the 24-year-old resident of Nuh in custody.



The accused policemen have been identified as sub-inspectors Rajesh and Surjit, assistant sub- inspectors Narendra and Javed, head constables Naresh and Dalbir and Inspector Basant. These cops have been booked by Nuh police under sections 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Confirming that the case against cops was registered, Nuh superintendent of police Narendra Bijarnniya officially stated that investigation in the custodial death of Junaid is being done by a special team constituted by Nuh police.

The sudden death of 24-year-old Junaid and subsequent FIR against Faridabad cops come after Junaid was picked up by Faridabad Police for questioning in a cybercrime case.

The entire incident occurred on May 31 when Junaid, who used to work as an electrician and his friends had gone from Nuh to Rajasthan to attend a friend's wedding. Upon returning to his village in Bichhora, he was suddenly picked up by Faridabad cops for

questioning.

According to the family members, Junaid was kept in the local confinement for the entire night on May 31 where he was allegedly tortured and beaten mercilessly by the cops.

Though he was released later, according to family members, Junaid had received severe injuries and his condition continued to worsen with each passing day. There are also accusations that the Faridabad cops had demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the family when they had come for his release.

On June 11, his condition worsened which led to his family taking him to a private hospital in Hodal where he breathed

his last.

A day after Junaid's death on June 12, furious over the entire incident, Junaid's family members and his relatives then tried to ransack the Bichhora Police station and also pelted stones at the police vehicles. Even though the situation was brought under control it did not calm the tempers of residents of Jamalgarh and Bichhora village who persisted with the demands for the cops to be booked.

From the hinterlands of Nuh, the incident aroused more anger after several residents shared the ordeal faced by Junaid and the atrocities of Faridabad Police on social media and other public platforms.

Providing their side of story, the Faridabad Police have officially rubbished the claims of their cops being involved in the custodial death of Junaid. According to Faridabad Police, Junaid had a kidney ailment and that may have been the cause of his untimely death. Stating that Junaid's cousin Shahid and Irshad were found to be involved in cybercrime, the Faridabad Police stated that they questioned Junaid of his role in these crimes but later released him.

"The role of Faridabad Police in this entire incident is suspicious and there needs to be a thorough investigation. Police atrocities in Nuh are not a new phenomenon today, it is Junaid. Before this a person named Sahib from Nehada village also died reportedly because of police brutality. No justice is served in either of these cases, "said Aftab Ahmed MLA, Nuh.