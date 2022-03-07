7 big cats died at Delhi zoo in span of 2.5 yrs — most due to 'kidney failure'

New Delhi: Seven big cats have died in around two-and-a-half years at the Delhi zoo, which is a participant in the conservation breeding of Asiatic lions and Bengal tigers. Three of them were lions and four were tigers. One of the tigresses' died in childbirth, her two cubs also succumbing soon after.



As per the records, of the seven big cats, at least four died due to kidney dysfunction. Of the three lions that died, one was eight years old and one was 11. The average lifespan of lions in captivity can go up to 20 years and the lifespan in the wild is considerably lower.

The latest death was recorded on January 10, of an eight-year-old lioness, Hema, who died due to "multiple organ failure", an official said. Hema and a lion, Aman, were brought from Chhatbir Zoo, Chandigarh, in 2015. Aman died on May 9 last year apparently due to cardiac arrest.

The lion had shown signs of infections, chronic bronchitis, physiological abnormalities and complexities in multiple organs, according to officials.

On October 7, 2020, 11-year-old lioness Akhila, who had been suffering from paralysis for nine years, died due to "acute kidney failure". Akhila was born in the zoo on May 19, 2009. She had developed "nervine disorders and hindquarter paralysis" at an early age, according to officials.

Of the tigers that died, two were almost at the end of their average lifespan, while two were relatively younger (aged six and eight). The six-year-old was white tigress Nirbhaya, who died on December 14, 2020, four days after giving birth to two cubs. She died of acute cardiac failure, zoo records showed. Of the two cubs, one died during a C-Section on Nirbhaya and the other one died 19 days later.

The eight-year-old was Bengal tiger Rama, who died in September 2019, from kidney failure. The tiger was brought from the Mysore zoo in 2014.

A blood report had indicated very high phosphorous content and creatinine levels impacted the functioning of the kidneys, officials said.

Significantly, the 13-year-old white tigress named Kalpana had also died from renal failure in April 2020.

A 15-year-old Bengal tiger, 'B-2' or Bittu, died on November 19, 2020, due to "chronic kidney disorder" and age-related issues. 'B-2', brought from Van Vihar Zoo, Bhopal, in 2014, had completed his average life span.

The average age of tigers in captivity can go up to 18-20 years whereas in the wild, it is around 10-12 years.

"Big cats in captivity are very much prone to kidney ailments. Furthermore, lack of enrichment tools and exercise, obesity, and stereotypic behaviour have been observed in big cats in captivity.

"To address this, special emphasis has been given in providing diverse food (adding chevon) and putting enrichment tools in big cats in particular. Routine investigation (blood parameters) helps in checking health. Creatine: albumin ratio in urine has been found effective in early diagnosis of kidney ailments," the zoo's annual report for 2020-21 read.

Delhi Zoo Director Dharamdeo Rai, who took charge on February 21, said the issue needs to be studied in detail. "We will try to find out more about their lineage and progeny, and look into the causes of death before we can conclude anything," he said.