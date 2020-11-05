6,842 cases from 58,910 tests

New Delhi: Delhi recorded more than 6,800 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Wednesday taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.09 lakh, while 51 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,703, authorities said.



The 6,842 fresh cases were detected following the 58,910 tests conducted the previous day, and the positivity rate stood at 11.61 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the second consecutive day when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6000-mark. The previous highest single-day spike till date here — 6,725 cases — was recorded on Tuesday.

Fifty-one new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,703. Delhi had recorded over 5,000 daily cases for five days on the trot, ending Sunday when the count stood at 5,664.

The city had recorded 4,001 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 37,379 from 36,375 the previous day. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 4,09,938 and the positivity rate stood at 11.61 per cent.