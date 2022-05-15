673 fresh cases & 4 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 2.77%
New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded 673 new Covid cases and four more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 2.77 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The city on Friday had also reported four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.
Delhi had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.
On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 percent.
With 673 fresh cases reported on Saturday, the national capital's overall Covid tally increased to 18,99,745 while the death toll mounted to 26,192. A total of 24,317 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.
