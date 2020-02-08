New Delhi records above 50% voter turnout

New Delhi: The New Delhi Constituency recorded an above 50 percent voter turnout in the 2020 Assembly Elections where women voters came in large numbers. There were very few voters in the morning and the polling booths were half empty till noon. Later in the day the voter percentage increased in the New Delhi assembly constituency. The voting percentage stood at 51.64 per cent at 9 pm on Saturday.

The Delhi Chief Minister cast his vote at Rajpura State Transport Authority. He arrived with his parents, wife, and son in the morning of Saturday. When asked what was the margin he was expecting to win by? He said, "Whoever the people want to win that person will."

His wife, Sunita Kejriwal said, "after casting our vote we found out that 425 people have voted so far. People are happily voting and they are voting for development." When asked what was her message to voters she said, "In Delhi people know the requirements of the city. They have seen the work being done in the last five years. So vote on work."

The poll booths in New Delhi, Rajinder Nagar, and Patel Nagar had very few people who came out in the morning. The crowd picked up post noon and slowly people were queying up towards the evening. Senior citizens came with their families and people with disabilities were taken in on wheelchairs at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya polling booth, to vote.

An electrician by profession, Kuldeep Kumar came with his sister Chinta Patel to vote. Kumar said he will vote for education.

There are 672 candidates competing for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. Over 14.7 million total registered voters in the city include 8.11 million males, 6.7 million females, 869 of the third gender, 11,608 service voters, and 204,830 senior citizens (aged 80 years or more), according to Delhi CEO Office. The New Delhi Vidhan Sabha comprises of segments like, Karol Bagh, Ptael Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, R.K. Puram, Greater Kailash.

Results will be announced on February 11.