67 BSF, 140 CRPF, 13 SSB and 15 CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Cases of COVID-19 have increased among paramilitary personnel with 67 BSF, over 140 CRPF, 13 SSB and more than 15 CISF personnel testing positive.



Two floors of the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Delhi were sealed on Monday after a staff member was tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to an official, one head constable working in BSF Force Headquarters in block 10 of CGO complex, was found COVID-19 positive on Sunday. He last attended office on Friday.

"He was working in an office on the second floor of BSF headquarter. All persons came in his contact have been identified and quarantined. They will also be tested for COVID-19. Offices on the first and second floors of FHQ have been closed as a precaution," said BSF official.

"Prior to the detection of the case on Friday, as a special precautionary measure, BSF Force Headquarter was closed early by 4:00 pm. All attending staff vacated offices and the entire office complex was thoroughly sanitised with prescribed solutions of disinfectants," he said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the headquarter was closed and no staff other than the security personnel and the control room members in limited numbers worked in headquarter. The disinfection of complete Block 10 CGO complex BSF force headquarters was done on Monday.

67 BSF troops have been detected with the virus till now, including 41 personnel in Delhi, 24 in Tripura and one in Kolkata.

SSB on Monday said that 13 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel belonging to 25 Battalion, deputed in Delhi tested positive for Coronavirus.

While reports about eight among the 13 personnel being infected were received on Monday, four were confirmed positive for COVID-19 last week. Among 13, the first case was reported a week ago when one of their personnel were tested positive.

Later over 20 men were tested for COVID-19, in which 13 were tested positive.

According to CRPF, two more personnel were tested COVID-19 positive on Monday. Their tally increased to more than 140 personnel testing positive.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday.

According to source, so far 7 CISF personnel have been tested positive in Delhi andNoida. All over India, more than 15 CISF personnel have tested positive.