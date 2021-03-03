66,624 tests, 217 +ve, 0 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed no Coronavirus death in a day, the Health Department said on Tuesday, the fifth time within a month that there was not a single daily fatality from the pathogen in the city.



The infection tally rose to 6,39,681 with new 217 cases the previous day and 78 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 6.27 lakh, the department said.

The active cases rose to 1,543 from 1,404 and the positivity rate came down from 0.44 per cent to 0.33 per cent. As many as 66,624 samples were tested, higher than 39,733 tests conducted on Sunday, according to a health bulletin.

The cumulative positivity rate and fatality rate stands at 5.12 per cent and 1.71 per cent respectively. The number of people under home isolation rose to 777 from 739, it said.

Delhi had reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and the death toll stands at 10,911.

Earlier, no fatality was reported on February 9, 13, 17 and 25. February 9 was the first time when the daily death count was zero after a gap of nearly nine months. There was no death from the virus on May 11, as per the official data.