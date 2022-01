657 challans issued on NY's Eve, say cops

New Delhi: Over 600 people were fined by the Delhi Police on New Year's eve for violations such as drunk and dangerous driving, officials said on Saturday.

Thirty-six challans were issued for drunk driving, 103 for dangerous driving,

370 for driving without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 for other violations, according

to police.

The total number of challans issued is 657, they said.

Last year, police had issued 1,336 challans more than double than this year. The numbers are less mainly because a night curfew is in place in the national capital in view of rising Covid cases.