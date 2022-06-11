655 new cases, 2 more deaths, positivity rate stands at 3.11%
New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded 655 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.11 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here. This is the second consecutive day when daily cases are in excess of 600 and a positivity rate of over 3 per cent have been reported.
With 655 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 19,11,268 while the death toll rose to 26,218, the department said in its latest bulletin. A total of 21,044 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the Capital the previous day, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,008 from 1,774 on Thursday.
